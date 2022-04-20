U'khand Covid-19 Caseload Tops 95K, Toll At 1,619













Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 19, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,039 on Tuesday as 116 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 90,133 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,992. The state's toll rose to 1,619 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,295. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 251. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 94.84 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 55 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Almora followed with 28 and 11 cases respectively. That apart, 8 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 7 Haridwar, 4 Pithoragarh, 1 each in Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) in Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal.







