U'khand Covid-19 Caseload Breaches 20K Mark, Tuesday's Reckoning 571

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 20,398 Tuesday as 571 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 14,012 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,042. The state's toll rose to 280 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 64. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 404. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone up to 68.69 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 169, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar, Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Almora and Champawat followed with no less horrifying 106, 79, 63, 42, 29 and 25 respectively. That apart, 22 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 20 Uttarkashi, 7 Bageshwar, 6 Rudraprayag and 3 in Chamoli.







