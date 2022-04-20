U'khand Corona Tally Swells To 19,827, Monday's Count 592

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 19,827 Monday as 592 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 13,608 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,887. The state's toll rose to 269 as twelve more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 63. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 604. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus gone up to 68.63 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 149, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, U S Nagar, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi followed with no less horrifying 138, 99, 58, 52, 41 respectively. That apart, 13 cases were detected each in Pauri Garhwal and Champawat, 10 Almora, 7 Rudraprayag, 6 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.







