U'khand Continues With High Streak Of Daily Covid Cases; 2 More Deaths Ring Alarm Bells









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 1, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,911 on Thursday as 500 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 95,455 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,236. The state's toll rose to 1,719 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static, that is 1,501. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 125. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State sharply plummeted to 94.59 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 236 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 149 and 49 respectively. That apart, 22 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 14 Pauri Garhwal, 11 Tehri Garhwal, 5 each in Almora and Pithoragarh, 4 Bageshwar, 2 Rudraprayag, 1 each in Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi.

