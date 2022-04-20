U'khand Continues To See Huge Surge In nCoV Cases; 831 More Infections, Tally 23011

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 23,011 Friday as 831 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 15,447 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,187. The state's toll rose to 312 as twelve more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 65. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 502. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 67.13 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 205, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Almora followed with no less horrifying 163, 131, 85, 76, 63 and 34 respectively. That apart, 24 cases were detected in Champawat, 13 each in Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag, 11 Uttarkashi, 10 Bageshwar and 3 in Chamoli.







