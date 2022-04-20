U'khand Congress Protests Fuel Price Hike

Dehradun: The opposition Congress in Uttarakhand on Thursday hit the streets in the state capital to protest the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country.

Led by Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh and vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana, Congress workers holding placards marched through the Rajpur Road in protest against the "consistent" hike in fuel prices across the country.

The PCC chief said the protest is an attempt to draw the attention of the state and central governments to "the plight of people overburdened by the consistently rising prices of petrol and diesel". "It is a double blow for people already distressed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged lockdown," Singh said. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.92 per litre from Rs 79.76, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.02 a litre from Rs 79.88, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

The 19th daily increase in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. In 19 straight days, diesel price has gone up by Rs 10.63 per litre. Petrol price has been hiked on 18 occasions since June 7 and now totals to Rs 8.66 a litre. PTI