U'khand Congress Leader Held For Indecent WhatsApp Chat With Woman Bank Manager

Dehradun: A Congress leader has been arrested for allegedly using obscene language in a conversation with a woman bank manager on a social media platform, police said on Tuesday.

According to Uttarakhand Congress general secretary Vijay Saraswat, Azad Ali was expelled from the party, immediately after the case was lodged against him. Ali was a special invitee to the state Congress, he said. Ali was arrested on Monday after a case was registered against him based on a complaint lodged by the bank manager, Kotwali police station Senior Sub-Inspector Lokendra Bahuguna said.

The bank official had come in contact with Ali after he had approached her for buying an insurance policy. She provided him with information related to an insurance scheme on WhatsApp.

The Congress leader is charged with using obscene language during one of their WhatsApp chats, the police official said. —PTI