U'khand Cong Stages Dharnas Over Price Rise, Law And Order Situation

Dehradun: The opposition Congress in Uttarakhand today staged dharnas at all district headquarters against "price rise, collapse of the law and order machinery in the state and harassment of farmers".

State Congress president Pritam Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Indira Hridayesh led the dharna in Dehradun.

They submitted a memorandum, addressing the Governor, to the district magistrate, in which the party accused the ruling BJP of riding roughshod over the expectations of people and taking a number of "anti-people" decisions in the last six months.

Price rise has reached its peak under the present government and law and order has collapsed totally, the party alleged in the memorandum.

The Congress alleged that the BJP, in the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha polls, had promised to lower prices of petroleum products, but despite a 75 per cent fall in crude oil prices in the international market the NDA government at the centre has failed to lower the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.