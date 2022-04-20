U'khand Cong Gives Rs 50,000 To Kin Of Deceased Farmer

Dehradun: A Uttarakhand Congress delegation today provided a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family of a debt-ridden farmer who had allegedly committed suicide in Tehri district recently.

State Congress chief Pritam Singh and former chief minister Harish Rawat led the delegation to Swadi village and met the kin of the deceased farmer.

They handed them a Rs 50,000 cheque on behalf of the party.

The farmer, Raj Kumar, had allegedly committed suicide on July 19 by consuming poison after banks mounted pressure on him to repay his loans.

Before Kumar two more debt-ridden farmers had killed themselves in Pithoragarh and Udhamsingh Nagar districts.

"These incidents are a result of growing pressure from the banks and the BJP backing out of its pre-poll promise of waiving off farmers loans," the Uttarakhand Congress chief said.

"Farmers are under pressure from banks to repay their loans and with the BJP backing out, farmers feel cheated and are therefore taking the extreme step," he alleged.

PTI