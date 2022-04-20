U'khand Confronts Catastrophic Covid-19 Woes As Daily Cases Mount To 7,783, 127 Die

U'kand Confronts Catastrophic Covid-19 Woes As Daily Cases Mount To 7,783, 127 Die





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On May 5, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 2,11,834 on Wednesday as 7,783 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,44,941 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 59,526. The state's toll climbed to 3,142 as 127 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static, that is 4,225. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,757. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State plummeted to 68.42% against the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,771 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Nainital and Haridwar followed with 1,043, 956 and 599 respectively. That apart, 504 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 283 Chamoli, 271 Almora, 263 Pauri Garhwal, 245 Champawat, 240 each in Bageshwar and Uttarkashi, 225 Pithoragarh and 143 in Rudraprayag.



