U'khand CM Tweets In Garhwali For Promotion Of Local Dialects

Dehradun: To promote Uttarakhand's local dialects, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today posted two tweets in Garhwali and asked people to communicate with him in local languages on social media.

Communicating in Garhwali and Kumaoni with the youth on social media will help future generations connect more deeply with their own dialects and with their own culture, an official release quoting him said.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to convey his message, the Chief Minister greeted people in Garhwali and said he will try to communicate with them in the dialect for its promotion.

"It will promote our own dialects and help the future generation connect better with their own language and culture," he said in Garhwali.

He also said the state government was making efforts for inclusion of the languages in the eighth schedule of the constitution. "Demands for inclusion of Garhwali and Kumaoni in the eighth schedule of the Constitution have already been raised in Parliament in the past and efforts for this are still continuing," he said.