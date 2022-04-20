U'khand CM Thanks Sonu Sood For Sending Back Migrants In Chartered Flight

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday thanked Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for sending migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their home in Uttarakhand by a chartered flight and invited him to visit the hill state when the coronavirus crisis is over. Rawat spoke to Sood on phone to express his gratitude. "Talked to film actor Sonu Sood today on phone to thank him for his humanitarian gesture. He and all religious and social organisations that helped migrants return to their home states have done a commendable job," Rawat said in a Facebook post.

The chief minister said he has extended an invitation to the actor to visit the state when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

After hearing from Rawat, Sood on Twitter said he derived more strength from the chief minister''s words of praise.

"It was good to hear from you sir. The simplicity and warmth with which you praised my efforts have given me more strength. I will soon come to Uttarakhand for a darshan of Badri-Kedar and pay a visit to you," the actor tweeted. PTI