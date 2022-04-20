U'khand CM Seeks Help Of Industrialists In Fighting Shortage Of Medical Equipment

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat sought the help of the country''s leading industrialists on Wednesday in dealing with the shortage of medical equipment and strengthening the state government''s hands in its fight against COVID-19.

At a virtual meeting with Gautam Adani, Aditya Birla, Anand Mahindra and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Rawat asked for their help under corporate social responsibility in fighting the shortage of medical equipment amid a mounting number of coronavirus cases.

All of them assured the chief minister of extending all possible help to the state in its fight against the deadly virus, an official release issued here said.

Rawat asked for 1,000 oxygen cylinders, an equal number of oxygen concentrators, 10 oxygen generators and other equipment from Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.

—PTI