U'khand CM Releases Rs 50 Lakh For Stranded People

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from the CM relief fund for the people from the state stranded in Delhi on way to their homes due to a nationwide lockdown.

The amount has been handed over to Uttarakhand's Additional Resident Commissioner in Delhi.

The fund is meant to be spent strictly over food, lodging and transportation of people from the state stranded because of the lockdownl, an official communique here said.

A large number of people from the state got stuck in Delhi while returning to their homes from their respective places of work. Around 350 such people have already been transported to their homes in Uttarakhand and quarantined, an official said. The chief minister said food, lodging and transportation of stranded people is his government's top priority. PTI