U'khand CM Rawat Holds Wellness Summit Roadshow In Mumbai

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday held a roadshow in Mumbai to invite investors to attend a wellness summit to be held in Dehradun in April to explore the state's huge potential in the wellness sector. Describing Uttarakhand as a centre of culture and spirituality, Rawat said Rishikesh is known as the yoga capital of the world and there is a renewed emphasis by the state government on connecting yoga with tourism.

'Giving a fresh lease of life to our spiritual and cultural heritage is our priority. Industries related to herbal and medicinal plants which abound in our state have a great future in Uttarakhand. They can generate ample employment opportunities for the hill areas,' an official release quoting the chief minister said.

There are more than 20000 yoga trainers in the state, he said.

Better infrastructure, connectivity and availability of natural resources in abundance and a conducive atmosphere makes Uttarakhand an ideal investment destination, he said. A wellness summit is proposed to be held in Dehradun on April 17-18 to provide a platform to investors to explore the possibilities of investment in the state.