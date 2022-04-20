U'khand CM pays tribute to Army jawan who died in Kargil

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat paid tribute to the Indian Army jawan from Uttarakhand who lost his life when he accidentally stepped on an old unexploded explosive device in the Kargil sector on Sunday.

"While serving in the line of duty, Gauri Kala, Kichha resident 24-year-old Karan Dev alias Dev Bahadur, 6/1 (Gorkha Regiment) made the supreme sacrifice. I salute his sacrifice. May Lord give patience to the martyr's family. The government is standing with his family," Rawat's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

Rawat, who earlier stated that the incident involving the jawan had taken place on the Leh-Ladakh border, later, put out another tweet to rectify his mistake and confirm that the incident had taken place in Kargil.

"This unfortunate incident took place along the LC in Kargil Sector when the fallen hero stepped on an old unexploded explosive device. Please note that this is NOT related to Eastern Ladakh or LAC," his second tweet read.

Indian Army officials said that the incident happened near the Line of Control in the Kargil sector.

"One Indian Army jawan lost his life near the Line of Control in Kargil sector, when he accidentally stepped on an old unexploded explosive device," said Indian Army officials. (ANI)