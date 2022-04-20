U'khand CM Pays Homage To Swami Sundaranand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday paid tributes to noted Himalayan photographer and ascetic Swami Sundaranand who passed away here.

"He captured the pristine beauty of the Himalayas through his camera and presented it before the world," Rawat said in a message here describing Swami Sundaranand as a true yogi of the Himalayas.

The Tapovanam Hiranyagarbha Art Gallery founded by him in Gangotri and his book titled, ''Himalaya: Through The Lense Of A Sadhu'' are his unique gifts to the world, Rawat said. Launched by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the book has sold 3500 copies while around 2.5 lakh photographs taken by him adorn the art gallery in Gangotri. "His life was dedicated to the Himalayas. He will always remain a source of inspiration for us," the chief minister said.

A well-known photographer and saint, 94-year-old Swami Sundaranand passed away here late on Wednesday night, his disciple and Ganga Vichar Manch state convener Lokendra Bisht said.

He was under treatment in Dehradun for old age related problems since Oct 25, Bisht said. —PTI