U'khand CM Meets Gadkari, Discusses Road Projects

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday had a meeting with Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari here and discussed various road projects in the state.

After the meeting, Rawat told the media that he had a positive meeting with the Minister and apprised him about the construction work currently going on and the new projects that were to be executed in the state.

Rawat said they also discussed the construction work to be done in Rishikesh for the Maha Kumbh. "The Maha Kumbh would be taking place in Rishikesh and for this some construction work had to be done at some places especially the ring road. We have urged the Minister to complete it before 2021," Rawat said. He said Gadkari assured him that the ministry would fully support the state in this.

Rawat said the National Highway starts from Rishikesh which would connect the Chardham. There were some issues regarding Rishikesh which had now been resolved.

Regarding the Chardham construction work, Rawat said that it was going on smoothly and about 84 per cent of land acquisition had been completed. But there was a small issue pertaining to a village in Joshimath.

When asked about the deadline for the construction of the road connecting Chardham, he said there was no problem except for the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issue. Since the matter was in the court he would not comment on it.

The Uttarakhand CM is here to participate in a meeting of the Niti Aayog. When asked about Mamata Banerjee saying that there was no need for Niti Aayog meetings, Rawat said that the West Bengal CM does not have any concern for the people of her state. She should see to the welfare of her people and the state. Gadkari also held a meeting with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the progress in the on-going road and infrastructure projects in the state. He met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as well. --IANS