U'khand CM likely to make important announcement

Dehradun: Beleaguered Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who came back to Dehradun on Tuesday, is expected to make an important announcement this evening, sources close to the CM office said.

"Most probably CM is going to address a press conference where he may make an important announcement," a source said.

Earlier, Rawat met BJP President J.P. Nadda hours after a crucial meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with the party chief at New Delhi on Sunday evening amid a serious discontent from a section of the state BJP MLAs and MPs, who are bitterly opposed to the Chief Minister's style of functioning.

--IANS