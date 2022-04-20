U'khand CM Launches Programme To Improve Infrastructure At Govt Schools

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday launched a programme to upgrade infrastructure at government schools with the help of the corporate sector and non-governmental organisations.

Infrastructure will be upgraded at 939 schools in Haridwar district in the first phase of the Government School Adoption Programme.

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed between Haridwar''s Chief Education Officer Anand Bhardwaj and Gambhir Aggrawal of Relaxo Foundation in the presence of the chief minister.The programme will not only improve infrastructure at government schools but also give a boost to quality education, the Chief Minister Rawat said. —PTI