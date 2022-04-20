U'khand CM Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 119 Cr In Haldwani

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 119 crore in Haldwani and said providing a corruption-free transparent government was his goal.

Most of the projects are aimed at boosting health, education and tourism infrastructure besides rejuvenating canals in the area.

Rawat also distributed cheques for Rs 4,93,000 among six orphaned poor girls to meet their educational expenses.

In his address, Rawat said, "Providing a corruption-free transparent government is our purpose."

Highlighting steps taken by his government to bring about a change in the quality of governance, Rawat said around 30,000 complaints have been redressed through the Samadhan portal 1905. Online education is being given in 500 villages, he said, adding better work has been done by the state government in the education, health and road sectors whose results will be visible soon.

Efforts are under way to provide self-employment opportunities to people, he said.

"Electricity generation from dry pine needles has already begun in the state. Dry pine needles can generate 200 MW of electricity and can give employment to 40,000 people," Rawat said.

He said 10,000 youngsters will be given loans to buy bikes to run them as taxis for tourists. Interest on such loans for two years will be paid by the state government. —PTI