U'khand CM inaugurates Doppler radar weather station in Mukteshwar

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated a Doppler radar weather station at Mukteshwar in Nainital district on the occasion of the 146th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Expressing his gratitude to Union Minister of Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan, Rawat said surface observatories, upper-air satellites and radars are being installed in Uttarakhand under the Integrated Himalayan Meteorology programme with technological assistance from the IMD.

The state government has set up a network of 107 automatic weather stations, 54 automatic rain gauges and 25 surface-field observatories with technological aid from the IMD, he said.

The network is spread over all blocks, major tourist destinations and religious places in Uttarakhand, the chief minister said.

A similar Doppler radar weather station was also inaugurated at Kufri in Himachal Pradesh.

Vardhan, who attended the programme virtually, congratulated the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh chief ministers for the Doppler radar weather stations and said these will help both farmers and pilgrims. —PTI