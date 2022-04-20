U'khand CM Inaugurates City Forest In Jhajhra

Dehradun: A city forest showcasing Uttarakhand''s unique flora and fauna was inaugurated at Jhajhra near here on Tuesday by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and forest minister Harak Singh Rawat.

Developed as a nature education centre, the city forest named ''Anand Van'' introduces visitors to the state''s rich flora and fauna and natural beauty through replicas and detailed information about them.

Built in three years at a cost of Rs 43 lakh, the city forest will be opened to public on the first day of the Navratras.

The state forest department has developed it without tampering with its natural surroundings, the chief minister said after inaugurating it.

He also suggested that the facility can also provide information to visitors on the state''s cultural practices, handicrafts, temples and traditions. Harak Singh Rawat said theme based parks are also being built in Haldwani and Rishikesh. —PTI