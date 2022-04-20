U'khand CM Inaugurates Bridge Over Tehri Lake

New Tehri: The long-awaited Dobra-Chanthi suspension bridge over the Tehri lake was inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday.

The nearly two-km-long motorable bridge built at a cost of Rs 300 crore is considered important for the Pratap Nagar area of Tehri district, which has been isolated by the construction of the Tehri dam.

After inaugurating the bridge, Rawat described it as a big gift for the people of the district on Diwali and the state foundation day, which falls on Monday.

It will open doors of development for the people of Uttarakhand, especially those living in Tehri district, he said.

People of Pratap Nagar suffered many problems because of the Tehri dam, which had isolated them and they had been waiting for the bridge for 14 years, Rawat said.

He said the Dobra-Chanthi bridge and the Tehri lake will become a major tourist destination in the coming years besides generating ample employment opportunities for the locals. —PTI