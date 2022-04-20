U'khand CM Hands Over Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gartia To Late Constable's Wife

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the wife of constable Sanjay Gurjar who died in the line of duty here.

The 'corona warrior' was returning after delivering PPE kits at a quarantine center here earlier this month when he fell off his motorcycle. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital a day later.

The ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh was given to the late constable''s wife Priyanka out of the Chief Minister''s Relief Fund.

After handing over the cheque at the CM residence, Rawat assured her of all support and also asked DIG Arun Mohan Joshi to expedite the process of her appointment in the police department. PTI