U'khand CM Flags Off Trekking Expedition To Gaumukh

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today flagged off a trekking expedition to Uttarkashi district's Gaumukh, the point from where the Ganga originates.

The 30-member team will carry out a tree plantation drive besides trekking and camping in Gaumukh and Gangotri during the expedition which will conclude on June 12.

The main objective behind the expedition is to create awareness about Ganga cleanliness and the need for tree plantation to revive the country's dying rivers, the chief minister said at the flag-off event at his official residence.

"There is need to plant as many trees as possible for the rejuvenation of our rivers and preservation of environment," Rawat said. More than 3.5 lakh saplings are to be planted in a single day next month as part of the state government's Rispana and Kosi rejuvenation campaign, he said. (PTI)