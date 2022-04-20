U'khand CM Flags Off Run On Dhyan Chand's Birth Anniversary

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today flagged off a 'Run for Uttarakhand' here to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, saying the hockey legend's life was an inspiring example of the values of perseverance and leadership.

"The National Sports Day is celebrated in the memory of a sportsman who fought all odds to steer India to the top position in hockey internationally. The values of perseverance, leadership and never giving up can be learnt from the life of Major Dhyan Chand," Rawat said, addressing the gathering at the flag-off.

He said he was happy to see people of all ages participating enthusiastically in the run.

"I am happy to see the young and old alike participating in the run. Let us run for the development of our state," he said.

He also described the event as a dry run for the 2018 National Games to be hosted by Uttarakhand.