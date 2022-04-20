U'khand CM Donates Five Months' Salary For Fighting Coronavirus

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday donated his five months'' salary to the CM relief fund for fighting the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official release.

The chief minister''s wife Sunita and their two daughters also made donations to the fund, it said.

Among the others who donated to the CM relief fund included DG Health Amita Upreti, her husband Lalit Mohan Upreti, CM''s OSD J C Khulbe, senior chief personal secretary K K Madan and senior personal secretary Hemchandra Bhatt. PTI