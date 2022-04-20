U'khand CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Statehood Activists Killed In Rampur Tiraha Firing Incident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited Uttar Pradesh"s Muzaffarnagar district to pay tributes to martyrs of the 1994 Rampur Tiraha firing incident on its anniversary and made a series of announcements in favour of statehood activists. The incident in Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar refers to unprovoked police firing on unarmed Uttarakhand statehood activists, when they were on way to New Delhi to stage a sit-in protest at Raj Ghat in support of their demand for statehood, resulting in the death of six activists. Uttarakhand, which used to be a part of Uttar Pradesh, came into being on November 9, 2000, through the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000. The announcements included facility of free treatment of statehood activists in government medical colleges, and giving them and their kin jobs on a priority. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Dhami saluted those who died fighting for the creation of Uttarakhand and said the state will be built in accordance with their dreams and aspirations. "Efforts are underway in that direction," he said. Dhami said a government order has already been issued for resumption of identification of statehood activists to include those who may have been left out of the process. —PTI