U'khand CM Dhami Expresses Gratitude To Workers For 'Tireless Hard Work' With GIS Arrangements

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday thanked workers and environmental activists associated with the arrangements of the Global Investors Summit for their tireless hard work over the last week.

After releasing the development booklet published by the Information and Public Relations Department at the Forest Research Institute (FRI), CM Dhami had a meal with them.

"Our labour brothers have made a special contribution to the success of this important event; their hard work cannot be praised enough," he said.

The exhibition area set up for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit remained open for school students and the general public on Sunday, as per the instructions given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

A large number of students and the general public reached the venue and got the opportunity to learn closely about the two-decade-long development journey of Uttarakhand.

Various hydropower projects, including the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Railway Line, Aroma Park, Plastic Park, Food Park, Wellness Park, and Tehri Dam, were displayed.

During the two-day summit, agreements worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore have been signed, against an initial estimated target of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' being held at the Forest Research Institute on Friday.

PM Modi also took a walkthrough of the exhibition, besides launching the book Sashakt Uttarakhand and the brand House of Himalayas. The theme of the summit was 'Peace to Prosperity'. —ANI