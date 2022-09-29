U'khand CM Congratulates Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd) On Appointment As CDS

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retd) on being appointed as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the son of Uttarakhand Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retd) on being appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). We have full faith that under your able leadership, the Indian armed forces will, as always, set a new record in the field of national security," Dhami said in a tweet.

The government on Tuesday appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He had retired as the Eastern Army Commander in May last year and was serving as the Military Advisor to the National Security Council. This is the first time that a retired officer has been appointed at this position for which a gazette notification was issued to announce the change in rules for the appointment.

In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan has held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India.

He will also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders, an official release said. Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) will be the second CDS of the country after Gen Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash in December last year in Tamil Nadu. Born on 18th May 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. —ANI