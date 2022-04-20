U'khand CM Condoles Death Of Engineer In Badrinath Chopper Crash

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the death of an engineer in a helicopter accident in Badrinath on Saturday.

"Saddened by the news of death of an engineer of a Mumbai-based chopper company in Sri Badrinath ji; pilot, copilot & all passengers are safe," Rawat said in a tweet after the chopper crash-landed at a helipad in Badrinath while taking off for Haridwar.

There were five pilgrims from Vadodara on board the private chopper. All of them escaped unhurt.

They were returning after paying obeisance at the Himalayan shrine, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt said.

The engineer, named Vikram Lamba, was killed after being hit by rotor blades of the chopper. He hailed from Assam, the SP said.