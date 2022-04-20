U'khand CM Calls For Better Coordination Amongst Police Forces Of Different States

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the 4th North Region coordination committee conference of police officers held at police officers' mess Kishanpur, Dehradun on Saturday. He said that out of eight participating states in the conference, five states share international boundaries. He said that the conference is important and sensitive for us.

He said crime rate has been increasing in the era of globalization. He said sharing information has become easy with the advancement of information technology. The Chief Minister said that there is greater need for greater coordination amongst police departments of different states to check crimes. He hoped that policemen, vigilance, intelligence personnel from different states would share their experience in the conference.

He said that discussions on how to improve coordination and check crime would take place during the conference. The Chief Minister further emphasized the need for discipline in the security forces and called for better synchronization for internal security issues. .

The Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that police should solve problem tactfully, considering social diversity and by upholding the police systems and conventions. He said permission and cooperation is needed for management of international borders from Union Government, hence we should focus on coordination, better communication and harmonization. He spoke on the need of upgradation and training in vigilance and intelligence departments.

Principal Secretary for Home, Uttarakhand Anand Vardhan said that the conference of North Regional Coordination Committee, will give an opportunity to senior officials of police and security forces to exchange ideas and experiences. In the present circumstances, various issues and their solutions will be discussed and mutual understanding will also increase. He said that cyber crime has risen due to increased influence of Internet, communication and social media. He hoped that the officers will share their experiences on these topics to check crime.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Anil Kumar Raturi said that in the present period of globalization and communication revolution, the states are facing many challenges which includes all types of external and internal security problems of inter-state, national and international level.

He said that the states' resources are limited to meet such challenges and the state's police system have to adapt accordingly to face them. He stressed on the need for coordinated efforts and strengthening of the intelligence network to deal with day-to-day information sharing to meet the challenge of checking crime. He said that this kind of inter-state conference also provides far-reaching results in the direction of solutions and course corrections.

Special Director General of Police BSF- Mr. S.S. Deswal, Special Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir- Mr. V.K. Singh, Additional Director General of Police Meerut Zone Uttar Pradesh- Mr. Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police Haryana- Mr. Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police Crime and Law and Order,Uttarakhand Mr. Ashok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police Crime and Law and Order Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Anurag Garg, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence & Security) Uttarakhand, Mr. V. Vinay Kumar, Additional Director General Administration Uttarakhand, Mr. Ram Singh Meena, Commandant NDRF, Mr. Ravi Kumar, Joint Director NCRB, Mr. Sanjay Mathur, along with officials of Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, NSG, CBI, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, NCRB, NIA, Intelligence were present during the conference.