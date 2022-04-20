U'khand CM Attends 'Sundar Kand Path'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat attended the 'Sundar Kand Path' organised by Badrinath-Kedarnath Samiti and Shub Mangal Char Dham (Uttarakhand) Sewa Samiti at Swami Ram Teerth Ashram at Rajpur Road on Sunday. He said that the Path was a good initiative for the fulfilment of wishes of the pilgrims and for conducting Char Dham Yatra successfully.

Chief Minister said that the state government is trying to ensure that proper arrangement of stay are made for the devotees during 'Char Dham Yatra'. He said that for every one kilometer a doctor will be provided on Kedarnath and Yamunotri pedestrian routes. He said that this time, a laser show will be organized at Kedarnath in which history of Shri Kedarnath ji right form its origin to 2013 will be shown through a 25-25-minute laser show. This laser show will be shown from April 28 till May 05, 2018.

This show has been prepared at Hong Kong. This show has been shown to religious persons and approved by them. He said that, so far, there has never been such a show in the country and such a show has never been displayed in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is trying to make the Char Dham Yatra convenient for the pilgrims coming to Uttarakhand. The Sundar Kand Vaachak Sandhya Vats and Naresh Vats, Badri-Kedar mandir Samiti, executive officer BD Singh, Shyam Sundar Goyal, Manohar Kant Juyal, Satish Agarwal and others were present on the occasion.