U'khand CM Asks PWD To Fill Potholes All Over The State

Dehradun: Taking serious note of a road accident which killed two girls in the heart of the city, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today asked the PWD department to fill the potholes all over the state at the earliest.

Expressing grief at the death of the two girls, the chief minister asked the PWD chief engineer to ensure that the potholes throughout the state are fully repaired as soon as possible.

Rawat said the potholes become even more dangerous during monsoon when they get swamped with rainwater making the roads even more accident-prone for unsuspecting commuters.

Till the time they are fully repaired the potholes should be treated in such a manner that commuters don't have to suffer, he said.

Two girls were run over by a tanker on Rajpur road late last evening when they fell from their scooties after driving unknowingly into a water-filled pothole.

The chief minister also asked the department to prepare an action plan to deal with waterlogged streets during monsoon by putting in place an effective system of drainage for rainwater.