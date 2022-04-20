U'khand CM asks forest dept to give jobs to 10,000 people

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said many people who have returned to Uttarakhand due to the COVID-19 pandemic need jobs and asked the forest department to employ at least 10,000 of them.

Citing the example of the Electricity department which has provided 10,000 jobs for setting up solar plants in rural areas, Rawat said the forest department too should provide employment to at least 10,000 people.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting of Uttarakhand Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) here.

Rawat said such measures are necessary to give employment to the people who have returned to their homes under the pressure of circumstances induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Both our villages and our forests will benefit from this," he said at the meeting attended by state Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat, Forest Secretary Anand Bardhan and Head of the Forest Force Jairaj.

During the meeting, Rawat acknowledged the effectiveness of solar fencing for the protection of forests from wild animals but said awareness needs to be created among villagers on how to protect the solar fences. The chief minister suggested an amount of Rs 20000 can be given to schools and colleges on the occasion of Himalaya Diwas for creating awareness among people for environment and forest conservation. —PTI