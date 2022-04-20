U'khand CM Announces Rs 1 Lakh For Those Killed In HP Bus

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government today announced a compensation of Rs one lakh for the kin of those killed in an accident in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh which involved a private bus originating from Dehradun.

Expressing grief at the loss of lives in the mishap, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat prayed for fortitude to the kin of the deceased to bear the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs one lakh for them, according to an official release here.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the accident and Rs 25,000 for those who suffered minor injuries, it said.

The bus which had originated from Vikasnagar fell into Tons river in Shimla district killing 43 people and leaving several others injured. The bus was carrying 56 passengers.

As the accident took place near Uttarakhand-Himachal border medical and rescue teams have also been rushed from Dehradun to lend a helping hand in rescue efforts, it said.

Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul also condoled the demise of the people in the mishap.

Praying for strength to the bereaved families, he directed the state government to provide all help to the affected people on a priority basis.

He is constantly monitoring rescue and relief efforts underway at the scene of the mishap by talking to officials.