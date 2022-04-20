U'khand CM Announces 10% Discount On Khadi Garments' Sale For Gandhi Jayanti

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced 10 per cent discount on the sale of Khadi garments for 108 working days on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Rawat has approved the necessary amount required in this regard.

Meanwhile, Rawat also has approved the formation of a committee for rehabilitation of Van Gujjars and giving them legal rights. The committee will submit its report in this regard in six months.

The Chairman of this committee will be the Chief Conservator of Wildlife and Director Rajaji will be the Member Secretary. The Chief Wildlife Guardian, the Director of Wildlife Institute of India and the representative nominated by WWF will be members of the committee. —ANI