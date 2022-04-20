U'khand Clocks Fresh Spike Of 564 New Covid Cases, Cumulative Positive 87940

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 87,940 on Wednesday as 564 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 79,888 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,507. The state's toll rose to 1,447 as eight more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,098. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 547. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 90.84 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 230 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, U S Nagar, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Almora followed with 113, 37, 31, 30, 26 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in Chamoli, 17 Pauri Garhwal, 15 Tehri Garhwal, 14 Champawat, 6 Uttarkashi and 4 in Bageshwar.

