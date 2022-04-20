U'khand Clocks Fresh Spike Of 328 New Covid-19 Cases, Cumulative Positive 66,005

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 66,005 on Tuesday as 328 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 60,429 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,955. The state's toll rose to 1,080 as five succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 541. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 505. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.55 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 130 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Pithoragarh and Nainital followed with 29, 27, 25 and 23 cases respectively. That apart 19 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 18 Uttarkashi, 17 Pauri Garhwal, 12 Champawat, 11 Bageshwar, 9 Almora, 7 Chamoli and 1 in Rudraprayag.







