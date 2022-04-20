U’khand Clocks 48 Fresh Covid Cases; 0 Fatality For The Second Day Running

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 29, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,982 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 48 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,915 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 669. The state's toll remained static at 7,361 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,037. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 51. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same i e 95.89%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.38%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% a week back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.19% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.51%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.09% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun and Nainital reported the maximum number of 12 fresh cases each, whereas U S Nagar and Almora followed with 7 and 6 respectively. That apart, 4 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 3 Uttarkashi, 1 each in Bageshwar, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal and Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Chamoli, Champawat and Tehri Garhwal .