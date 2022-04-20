U'khand Clocks 412 Fresh Covid-19 Infections Monday, Tally Rises To 15,529

7 New Fatalities, 70.27% Recovery

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 15,529 Monday as 412 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. The tally comprises of 10,912 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,355. The state's toll rose to 207 as seven more people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 55. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 432. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 70.27 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 131, whereas U S Nagar and Nainital followed with no less horrifying 124 and 66 respectively. That apart, 27 cases were detected in Dehradun, 25 Tehri, 22 Uttarkashi, 10 Pauri Garhwal, 3 Chamoli, 2 Champawat and one each in Bageshwar and Rudraprayag.







