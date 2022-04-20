U’khand Clocks 40 nCoV Infections In 24 Hours; 1 More Succumbs

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 11, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,502 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 40 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,658 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 435 (436?). The state's toll surged to 7,369 as one more succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 6,040. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 48. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same i e 95.96%. It was way behind the pan-India average of 97.45%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twenty days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.20% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.16%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Bageshwar reported the maximum number of 8 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Chamoli followed with 7, 6 and 4 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Haridwar, 2 each in Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Rudraprayag and U S Nagar, 1 each in Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) in Tehri Garhwal. As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 6 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures.