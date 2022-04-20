U'khand Clocks 274 Fresh nCoV Cases, 25 Deaths









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On June 15, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further rose to 3,37,449 on Tuesday at 6.30 PM as 274 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical

Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,21,064 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 3,642 (Going by the yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 3393). The state's toll spiked to 6,985 as 18(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 25 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,758 as such from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 515. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.14%, but it was below the pan-India average of 95.64%, 98.3% in UP, its parent State, 98.08% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.53% vis-a-vis pan-India's 3.09%, UP's 0.1% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.07% against Delhi's 0.30%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.28%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 57 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and Uttarkashi followed with 48, 26 and 26 respectively. That apart, 24 cases were detected in Almora, 18 Pithoragarh, 17 U S Nagar, 16 Tehri Garhwal, 12 Bageshwar, 10 Champawat, 7 each in Chamoli and Rudraprayag and 6 in Pauri Garhwal.