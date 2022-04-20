U’khand Clocks 19 New Corona Cases In 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Improves

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 14, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,572 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 19 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,759 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 396. The state's toll remained static at 7,370 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State rose to 6,048. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 24. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same i e 95.97%; it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.45%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twentythree days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.09% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.73%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. Districts Dehradun and U S Nagar reported the maximum number of 6 fresh cases each, whereas Chamoli followed with 2. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Almora, Bageshwar, Haridwar, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal. As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 5 fresh infections were detected today—and not 1—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures.