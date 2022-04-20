U'khand Child Rights Panel Asks Govt To Strengthen CWCs

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UCPCR) today asked the state government to strengthen Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) in all districts by providing them necessary infrastructure and basic facilities. In a letter to Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, UCPCR Chairman Yogendra Khanduri said in a majority of the districts, CWCs are not in a position to discharge their duties because of lack of infrastructure and basic facilities.

The UCPCR has asked the chief secretary to direct the district magistrates to take immediate steps to strengthen these panels. These committees must have a secure and separate accommodation with a conducive atmosphere for children besides computers with internet facility, telephones and other technological equipment to be fully operational, he said. Referring to a Supreme Court order dated February 9, 2018, Khanduri said even the apex court had asked authorities concerned to strengthen the Juvenile Justice Board and CWCs by providing them modern technological resources. The CWCs have been constituted under Section 29 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children Act 2000) consisting of four members.

The committee had the final authority to dispose cases for the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children as well as to provide them basic needs. PTI