U'khand Chief Minister Attends BJP Meet In Himachal Pradesh

Dehradun / Paonta Sahib: A day after Uttarakhand Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Banshidhar Bhagat announced a ban on all public activities organised by the party till 31 March in the state due to coronavirus threat, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat attended the meeting of Himachal Pradesh BJP Working Committee in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier today, Talking to ANI in Dehradun, Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat said The state government has taken all the precautionary steps according to the guidelines of the Government of India to combat coronavirus. Special monitoring is being done wherever foreign tourists are coming, including Rishikesh. More precautions are being taken by authorities after the coronavirus symptoms were observed in a IFS trainee. Uttarakhand government has banned mass gatherings, including seminars and protests, in the state amid coronavirus outbreak, informed state minister Madan Kaushik on Sunday.

The effect of the ban is visible in the city. While the public in the malls is negligible, the business of Food Courts has also been badly affected.

A total of 114 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Two people have died of the infection in the country so far. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. —ANI