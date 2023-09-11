U’khand Capital Dehradun To Be Spruced Up For Global Investors Summit On Lines Of G20

Sanjay Pandey

Dehradun (The Hawk): After the success of G 20 meet in Delhi, Uttarakhand too is keen to ensure a G 20 like success for its mega two-day Global Investors Summit to take place in the state capital Dehradun in December. The meet is likely to be attended by delegates from all over the world and need state of the art arrangement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is leaving no stone unturned to ensure invester meet a resounding success. The chief minister has set up a team led by senior IAS officer Bansidhar Tiwari, who will oversee all logistics and other arrangements. The Team will also go to Delhi to study in detail all arrangements linked to G 20 summit in order to gain experience and take the Uttarakhand invester summit on the same lines.

MDDA officials who will be the part of the team in particular will visit Delhi to take stock of all decorations dones during G 20 summit. This is being done as the entire Delhi was meticulously spruced up for the gala event. MDDA is usually entrusted with the beautification drive.

Bansidhar Tiwari, who also heads MDDA disclosed that as any as 13 key roads in Dehradun has to be beautified extensively for the investment summit. Besides lightening, the beautification efforts will include landscaping, hoardings, graffiti, wall painting, fasaad etc.

Significantly, Uttarakhand Government has come up with 30+ investor-friendly policies in order to attract further Investments in the State. A conducive environment has been created in the setate for the Industries by reducing more than 2000 compliances and decriminalizing clauses that have been in practice for ages.

The 2-day long Investors Summit will be a platform for business delegations, corporate leaders, academia, Innovators and Government leadership from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and partnerships in the state of Uttarakhand. Participation of 5,000+ delegates (both national and international) is expected at the summit.