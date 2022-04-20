U'khand Cabinet Sanctions 2.48 Cr To Buy Resistance Drugs For Corona Warriors

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2.48 crore for buying some homeopathy and auyrvedic medicines that can boost corona warriors' immunity against infection. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik told reporters after the meeting. The amount will be spent over buying medicines like Arsenic Album 30 of homeopathy, besides Giloy, Ashwagandha, Tulsi and Kadha in Ayurveda to build resistance among frontline healthcare workers engegd in the anti-COVID fight. The minister said the Centre has given its nod to start COVID-19 testing at Srinagar Medical College from April 30 and is likely to give its clearance soon for carrying out COVID-19 tests at Almora and Haridwar also. There are 16 dedicated COVID hospitals in the state at present besides 3,944 isolation beds and 19,219 quarantine beds. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 54, out of which 34 have recovered, he said. The Cabinet also sanctioned five posts each including those of principal and dean for the government medical colleges at Haridwar, Rudrapur and Pithoragarh, to be built at a cost of Rs 325 crore, said Kaushik. The Centre has already released a contribution of Rs 292.50 crore for these colleges. Initially, all these three colleges will have 100 MBBS seats each. The Cabinet also decided to give an additional subsidy of 25 percent to farmers to purchase seeds for Kharif crops. It also gave its approval for construction of 72 mw Tyuni-Palasu and the 80mw Arakot-Tyuni hydel projects to Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam. PTI



