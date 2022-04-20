U'khand Cabinet Nod To Chardham Shrine Board

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday decided to set up a Chardham shrine board to run the affairs of more than 50 famous temples located in the state, including the four Himalayan shrines.

Apart from the famous Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri 47 other well known temples dotting Uttarakhand will come under the jurisdiction of the board.

The state cabinet gave its approval to the Uttarakhand Chardham Shrine Board Management Legislation, 2019 seeking constitution of the board at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

To be set up on the lines of Vaishno Devi and Tirupati Balaji shrine boards, the Chardham shrine board will mandatorily hold its meeting once a year.

The board will work for the renovation and restructuring of the temples under its purview for protecting the rights of the ''teerth-purohits'' associated with the temples, official sources here said.

The cabinet also decided to formulate rules for the Madarsa Education Modernisation Board. PTI